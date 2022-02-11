WHITTIER (CBSLA) — A suspect was arrested for arson Friday in connection with the Sycamore Fire that burned three homes in Whittier, two of which were heavily damaged by the flames.

“My heart just goes out to them,” said Jeffrey Ng, one of the many neighbors who was suddenly forced to evacuate at a moment’s notice Thursday.

The fire was first reported at about 2:45 p.m. in the hills behind East Banyan Rim Drive and Cinco View Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Footage from Sky 9 chopper overhead showed at least two homes engulfed by flames. A third was reported to have sustained minor damage.

Just seven acres in the Sycamore Park area were reported to have burned in the fire, but the threat to the nearly 20 homes in the area prompted County fire officials to request a second-alarm, a strike team, a fixed-wing aircraft, and evacuations in the area as soon as they were able to assess the situation and begin the process of containing the flames.

The fire spread so quickly that fire crews didn’t get a chance to issue an evacuation to the families living in homes in the surrounding area until after the flames overtook one of the homes.

“I was worried,” Ng continued, “I was trying to evacuate my wife and newborn baby so that was what was most important.”

According to a report from LACFD, forward progress was halted at about 4:30, but at that point the fire was still just 20% contained.

After the blaze was contained, fire crews could be seen removing anything of value they could salvage for the homeowners, including clothing and family photos. “We definitely need to do that,” said Los Angles County Fire Spokesperson Craig Little, “We consider it one of the most important parts of the job.”

“In most instances, it’s the interior, the personal items that are way more valuable,” he continued.

Little noted how difficult it was for firefighters to protect the other 15 homes in the area, solely based on the proximity of the flames and the unwelcome high-powered winds, noting how “it is extremely difficult with wind-driven fires like this – burning uphill and with a lot of dry fuel – to contain them, especially with the high winds.”

Crews then took preventative measures as the day drew on, in hopes of stopping any potential flare-ups that could occur, spraying film-forming foam all over the damaged homes to prevent them from smoldering and smoking overnight.

While no firefighters were reported to have been injured, they did find a hiker in on the trail below the homes who had sustained some burn injuries, which were considered to be non-life-threatening.

Neighbors in the area disclosed to CBS reporters that a fire was started via arson in the same area just a few months ago, and they’re suspicious that this blaze could’ve been set off in the same fashion. Ng is one of those who doesn’t harbor any doubts, noting that the probability is, “Quite likely. There are a lot of encampments that are in the back of those hills back there.”

On Friday, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Arson Explosives Detail detectives arrested a suspect, who was found in the canyon with burns.

“The suspect, who was arrested for Arson, is a Whittier resident described as in his early 50’s. There are no further details at this time as the investigation is ongoing,” Deputy Parra of the LASD said.

Two homes are burning and more are threatened by this blaze in Rose Hills…burning near Banyan Rim drive, only a few acres so far but with these winds and dry conditions this fire has major destructive potential @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/5AomrGn43O — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) February 10, 2022

Los Angeles Fire Department Inspector Sean Ferguson offered advice to other Southern California homeowners who are just as at risk of this life-changing event occurring in their own neighborhood, due to the dry, year-round climate.

He said that both of the wildfires that struck the Southland on Thursday are, “a good reminder for folks … that live in these urban interface areas, to really maintain that brush clearance.”

Brush clearance slows the rate at which fires can move, and allows fire crews the opportunity to cut the flames off before they reach your home.

Windy, warm conditions kept firefighters across Southern California busy. A brush fire that broke out early Thursday morning briefly threatened dozens of homes in the Emerald Bay area of Laguna Niguel.