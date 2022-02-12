AZUSA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were engaged with a brush fire in the hills of North Azusa on Saturday.
The fire was first reported just before 7 p.m. in the area near East Camellia Way and Sproul Avenue.
Firefighters requested assistance from water-dropping helicopters to assist them in battling the flames that had spread up the hillside.
Crews alerted neighbors in the surrounding area that they should be ready in case of evacuation.
Azusa Police Department officials disclosed that Camellia Way, Sproul Avenue, and Orange Blossom Way were closed due to the ongoing situation.
Arson investigators were on scene to determine a cause for the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.