INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Unseasonably warm temperatures in the Los Angeles area might come as a surprise to Bengals fans arriving from Cincinnati where the highs are in the 20’s.

By the summer attire many residents wore at Universal Studios, along the Hollywood Walk of Fame and in Downtown Los Angeles at the convention center, some visitors might not assume it’s still early February.

Cincinnati Bengals fan Tyler Potter, however, was loving the weather.

“As you can see, I’m in short sleeves. It’s very nice, sunny out, might hit the beach later today, who knows,” he said.

Many residents in Inglewood Wednesday were just trying to stay cool.

“It’s never like this. Like, they’re saying right now this is the first Super Bowl that’s ever been this hot,” Inglewood resident William Allen said.

Allen, who was born and raised in Inglewood, said he’s used to the low 70’s this time of year.

“I do construction work. So for me, a day like this is not good to work outdoors. But otherwise, the weather is beautiful and I love it. So, today, I’m going to pay some bills and go home and relax now the rest of the day,” he said.

Another Inglewood resident, Kay Daniels, said she wasn’t expecting 80 degree weather today and thinks it’s abnormally hot for this time of year.

“So, I definitely want to take off my sweater and go outside, maybe play hooky, go to the beach and enjoy the sun,” she said.

The unseasonably high temperatures could stretch into Sunday’s big game at SoFi Stadium, potentially making it the warmest kick off in Super Bowl history.

“I think it’s going to be a beautiful day. The sun, it’s going to have all the fans out, all the tailgaters are going to be excited. I think us in Inglewood and Los Angeles, we look forward to warm weather on Sunday,” said Daniels.

As for Bengals fan Tyler Potter, he doesn’t think the heat will bother his team.

“Cincinnati fans definitely going to be here, ready for the heat, ready to go. Joe Burrow is going to light it up also.”