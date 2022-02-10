LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) – A large brush fire erupted in Laguna Beach early Thursday morning amid powerful Santa Ana winds and hot temperatures.
The fire was first reported sometime before 4:10 a.m. in the Emerald Bay area. Video from Sky2 showed a wall of flames on the ridgeline above Emerald Bay.
Emerald Bay is a gated community with dozens of large, multimillion-dollar homes.
According to CBS2’s Michele Gile, the Emerald Bay area was being evacuated, although that was not confirmed with authorities. Gile learned the Pacific Coast Highway was closed between Ledroit Street and El Morro Bay.
The size of the fire was unknown. There was no immediate word on whether any homes were threatened. Orange County Fire Authority crews were responding.
“Not only do we have the dry conditions, we have the dry vegetation, we haven’t had a lot of rain at all the last couple of weeks…And then you pair that with these gusty winds, and then that fire just kind of grew, so fast. And then we’re dealing with more of these winds right now, and then it’s warm right now,” CBS2 Meteorologist Amber Lee explained.
