ENCINO (CBSLA) – Dorit Kemsley, star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” has released her first statement since being robbed while inside her Encino home on Wednesday.
"As you all know by now, I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. I've received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart," Kemsley said in her Instagram post.
Three men broke into Kemsley’s home on the 1700 block of Adlon Road. at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Kemsley was home with her two kids.
The three suspects got away with handbags, jewelry and watches, police said. They fled in a black truck.
Kemsley, who said that she did not reveal the incident to her kids and added that her family is in the healing process, has been targeted by thieves before.
In September of 2018, a man was arrested in connection with the burglaries of at least 13 celebrity homes, including one owned by Kemsley.
Home burglaries in upscale L.A. neighborhoods have become more common in recent years. Victims include Rihanna, boxer Manny Pacquiao, Usher, Jason Derulo, Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato, L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, former Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig, Wiz Khalifa, Floyd Mayweather, Rhonda Rousey, David Spade, Drake, Scott Disick, Rakim Mayers, Alanis Morissette, Fabio, Amber Rose, Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Derek Fisher, Emmy Rossum and Jaime Pressley.