ENCINO (CBSLA) – Three burglars who broke into the Encino home of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig Tuesday night are also suspected of robbing the same home last month.

Los Angeles police Thursday released surveillance video of the most recent break-in, which occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Louise Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. By the time officers had responded to the burglary call, the three suspects had escaped.

The suspects ransacked the home and tried to steal a safe from the master bedroom on the second floor, police said. They dragged the safe down the stairs and left it at the front door.

They caused about $10,000 in losses and damage, police disclosed.

The Dodgers were playing a home game against the Colorado Rockies at the time of the break-in. Although Puig wasn’t in the lineup, he was at Dodger Stadium.

Two of the suspects are described as black men between 20 and 25 years of age with slim builds. There is no description of the third man, who was the getaway driver. The suspects fled in a black four-door Toyota with paper plates.

Police believe the same suspects are responsible for a break-in at Puig’s home which occurred at around 11 p.m. on Aug. 30. He was also gone at the time.

Puig has also been the victim of two other burglaries.

On Nov. 1, 2017, the same Encino home was burglarized while Puig was playing in Game 7 of the World Series. Police said officers responded to find a smashed window with stolen items. Neighbors had to round up Puig’s dogs, who got out during the burglary.

In March 2017, $170,000 in jewelry was taken during a break in at Puig’s Sherman Oaks home while he was at spring training in Arizona. That October, Puig moved to Encino.