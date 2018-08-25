SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Two male suspects attempted to break into the Sherman Oaks area home of rapper Wiz Khalifa early Saturday morning while he was not there.

Los Angeles police told CBS2 the burglary attempt occurred at about 4:45 a.m. in the 14400 block of Mulholland Drive.

According to police, a house sitter was awakened by the sound of broken glass. When he went downstairs, he found two suspects inside. The suspects saw him and fled, police said.

Nothing was stolen and there were no injuries.

There was no immediate description of the suspects. Khalifa was not home at the time.

There have been a slew of celebrity home burglaries over the past few years. Victims include Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Floyd Mayweather, Rhonda Rousey, Jason Derulo, David Spade, Drake, Scott Disick, Rakim Mayers, Alanis Morissette, Dodger Yasiel Puig, Fabio, Amber Rose, Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Derek Fisher, Emmy Rossum and Jaime Pressley.