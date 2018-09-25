LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police were investigating a break-in at singer Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills home just months after the house was burglarized.

Sky2 was over the scene, where police were seen investigating as lights flashed and alarms went off around 10:30 p.m.

Sky2’s Stu Mendel said investigators found evidence of a break-in, but it is not clear if any items were taken from the home in the 7800 block of Hillside Avenue.

Rihanna’s House Burglarized in the Hollywood Hills @LAPDHollywood arrived to find the alarms going off and no one home at the time. Neighbors give a description of suspects leaving the house @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/8AzwjGYkbp — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) September 26, 2018

Neighbors told Los Angeles police suspects were seen fleeing in a silver vehicle after the alarms went off.

No one appeared to be home at the time of the incident, according to police.

A man broke into Rihanna’s home and spent 12 hours there in May.

Eduardo Leon of Fullerton was charged with felony counts of stalking, burglary and vandalism, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.