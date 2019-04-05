



– Thousands of dollars of jewelry and valuables were stolen from the Encino home of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in a burglary Thursday night, according to a report.

Several men broke into the home, located in the 16900 block of Encino Hills Drive, and stole about $20,000 worth of items, TMZ reports. No one was home at the time and no suspects have been arrested in the case, TMZ said.

Los Angeles police told CBS2 Friday that detectives are investigating a home burglary which occurred on that block at 9 p.m., but would not confirm whether it was McVay’s home which was hit.

The Rams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McVay is just the latest victim targeted in a spree of celebrity home burglaries in the L.A.-area over the past few years, which include one of McVay’s own players, wide receiver Robert Woods.

In January, a home belonging to boxer Manny Pacquiao in the Larchmont neighborhood of Los Angeles was ransacked by burglars while he was away fighting in the welterweight championship bout in Las Vegas.

Last September, 32-year-old Benjamin Eitan Ackerman was arrested in connection with the burglaries of at least 13 homes dating back to 2017. Among his victims were singers Usher, Jason Derulo and Adam Lambert, reality star Dorit Kemsley from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and actress Rebecca Hutton, police said.

According to detectives, more than 2,000 stolen items were recovered during the investigation into Ackerman, including clothes, jewelry, art, electronics, fine wine, sports memorabilia and purses. In January, photos of the recovered items were released by the LAPD and posted online.

In October, four members of a suspected burglary ring were captured, accused of targeting the homes of celebrities including Woods, former L.A. Dodger slugger Yasiel Puig and singer Rihanna.

On Sept. 27, burglars broke into the Woodland Hills home of Woods while he was was playing against the Minnesota Vikings at Memorial Coliseum. Two days prior, on Sept. 25, the Hollywood Hills home of Rihanna was broken into for the second time in a span of five months.

On Sept. 18, three burglars broke into Puig’s Encino home, at least the fourth time the Puig’s home had been hit by burglars over an 18-month period.

On Aug. 25, two suspects broke into the Sherman Oaks area home of rapper Wiz Khalifa while he was away.

Other victims include Demi Lovato, Floyd Mayweather, Rhonda Rousey, David Spade, Drake, Scott Disick, Rakim Mayers, Alanis Morissette, Fabio, Amber Rose, Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Derek Fisher, Emmy Rossum and Jaime Pressley.