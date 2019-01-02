  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Celebrities, celebrity home burglaries, Hollywood Hills, Yasiel Puig

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities have arrested a suspect in a series of break-ins at celebrity homes in the Los Angeles area.

Los Angeles police were scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the details of the arrest. The name of the suspect was also not immediately disclosed.

Capture 1 Suspect Arrested In Celebrity Home Burglary Spree, Hundreds Of Items Recovered

A few of the hundreds of stolen items recovered by police. (LAPD)

According to police, more than 2,000 stolen items were recovered during the investigation, including clothes, jewelry, art, electronics, wine, sports memorabilia and purses. Photos of the recovered items have been posted here.

This latest arrest comes after four members of a suspected burglary ring were captured in October, also accused of targeting the homes of celebrities, including former Los Angeles Dodger Yasiel Puig, Rams receiver Robert Wood and singer Rihanna.

There have been a slew of celebrity home burglaries in the L.A. area over the past few years.

On Sept. 27, burglars broke into the Woodland Hills home of Woods while he was was playing against the Minnesota Vikings at Memorial Coliseum. Two days prior, on Sept. 25, the Hollywood Hills home of singer Rihanna was broken into for the second time in a span of five months.

On Sept. 18, three burglars broke into Puig’s Encino home, at least the fourth time the slugger’s home had been hit by burglars in the past 18 months.

On Aug. 25, two suspects broke into the Sherman Oaks area home of rapper Wiz Khalifa while he was away. Other victims include Demi Lovato, Floyd MayweatherRhonda RouseyJason DeruloDavid Spade, Drake, Scott Disick, Rakim Mayers, Alanis Morissette, Fabio, Amber Rose, Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Derek Fisher, Emmy Rossum and Jaime Pressley.

Anyone who has information on the case should call LAPD detectives at 213-972-2928.

