LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California has hit a new pandemic milestone – 80% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, California has administered more than 48 million shots and now leads the nation in administering at least one dose to its eligible residents.
"We still have work to do, but this is a momentous occasion to be able to announce at a state wide-level, a state of 40 million people, a state that has the population the size of 21 state populations combined, that we have broken now 80% of all eligible Californians having received at least one dose," Newsom said at a news conference Tuesday.
A large number of those shots were distributed this summer – Newsom said that the state has distributed more than 500,000 doses over five straight weeks since the Fourth of July. In just the past two weeks, that number has ramped up to an average of 600,000 doses.
The uptick in vaccinations may be partly due to the increase in mandates – the state is requiring healthcare and teachers to be vaccinated, and both University of California and California State University are requiring students and staff to get their shots in order to get on campuses this fall. More event venues and restaurants are also asking for proof of vaccination across the state.
The governor is calling on local governments and private businesses to follow suit in adopting similar protocols.