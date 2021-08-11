LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce Wednesday that all teachers in California will have to be either vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo regular testing, Politico reports.
It would be the first such requirement from any state in the nation. A handful of school districts, including Long Beach Unified on Tuesday, have already instituted such a requirement. According to Politico, the move is supported by California Teachers Association and the California Federation of Teachers, the two largest teachers unions in the state.
The Los Angeles Unified School District is going a step further by requiring all students and district employees to undergo weekly COVID testing, regardless of vaccination status, if they are taking part in in-person classes.
This also comes after the state of California recently issued a mandate that all state workers to be vaccinated or regularly tested. The state is also mandating vaccinations for all health care workers by Sept. 30. The order leaves room for workers to opt out due to medical or religious reasons.
California has faced a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks due to the highly-contagious Delta variant. The state reported 9,625 cases Tuesday and 10 new deaths from the disease.
The seven-day average testing positivity rate is 6.2 percent, up from 0.8% on June 1.
At least 6,687 were hospitalized with the coronavirus statewide Tuesday, almost a five-fold increase from early June, when there were about 1,330 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.