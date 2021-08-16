LOS ANGLES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced Monday it will require all audience members, staff and artists at LA Phil-presented concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.
Visitors will be required to have received their final vaccine dose two weeks prior to entering the Walt Disney Concert Hall.READ MORE: Robert Durst Testifies He Found Longtime Friend Dead Inside Her Home
Attendees must also bring a photo ID and either a physical or digital copy of their vaccination card.
Ticket holders who are not fully vaccinated by the date of the performance can either receive an account credit or request a full refund. Subscribers who choose not to renew will have their seat locations retained and have the option to renew for the 2022/23 season.
Masks will also be mandated, per guidelines from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.READ MORE: Southern California Locals React To Crisis In Afghanistan, Give Assistance Overseas
Performances begin on Oct. 9.
The LA Phil has canceled the first two programs of its Toyota Symphony for Youth series because children under 12 are not eligible for the vaccine. As soon as children under 12 are eligible for the vaccine, the program will be restarted.
The updated guidelines do not impact LA Phil outdoor venues at the Hollywood Bowl or The Ford.MORE NEWS: Man Found Dead, Firefighter Injured From Blaze at Commercial Building
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)