The full UC policy can be read here.MORE NEWS: Concerns Over COVID Infections In Children Grow As New School Year Looms
The California State University system has not yet released its final policy.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The University of California system is mandating coronavirus vaccines for students, faculty, staff and other school-affiliated individuals before the fall term begins, according to an announcement on Thursday.
There are nine UC schools that offer both undergraduate and graduate education.READ MORE: Coyote Attacks 2-Year-Old Child At El Cariso Park In Sylmar
With this latest announcement, UC has become the nation’s largest university system to require vaccines for attendance.
Those not in compliance and without documented exemption — medical, religious or otherwise — will not meet the university system’s health and safety rules for attending in-person classes or events, along with access to campus housing.READ MORE: Walt Disney Concert Hall Reopens to Public for Free Self-Guided Tours
UC said in a document outlining its proposed mandate that not all classes will be offered online.
This change was announced as the extremely contagious coronavirus Delta variant continues to spread across Southern Californian, statewide and nationwide.
The full UC policy can be read here.MORE NEWS: Concerns Over COVID Infections In Children Grow As New School Year Looms
The California State University system has not yet released its final policy.