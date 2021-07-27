LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Cal State University, the largest public university system in the country, will require all faculty, staff, and students who regularly visit any of its 23 campuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.
The university says faculty, staff, and students must complete vaccination certifications by Sept. 30.
"The current surge in COVID cases due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall," CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said in a statement.
The policy will allow students and employees to seek medical and religious exemptions. Additionally, most campuses will have a more expansive offering of virtual courses as compared to what was offered before the pandemic for students who wish to continue their studies but do not want to come to campus.
The move follows in the footsteps of University of California and the state of California, which will require all state employees and healthcare workers to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.