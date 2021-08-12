LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Music fans attending Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals will be required to show proof of vaccination, AEG Presents announced Thursday.

AEG Presents, which puts on the music festivals and owns The Roxy and El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, announced it will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theatres, and festivals no later than Oct. 1.

The date was chosen specifically to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so.

Leading up to October 1, AEG Presents will be implementing a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of show date where permitted.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, chairman and CEO of AEG Presents.

“Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers,” he added.

In addition to the Roxy and El Rey, other AEG venues in Los Angeles County include the Shrine Auditorium and Shrine Expo Hall, the Fonda Theatre and the Novo.

“Our hope is that our pro-active stance encourages people to do the right thing and get vaccinated,” added Marciano. “We’ve already had to deliver bad news about JazzFest this week; I think everyone can agree that we don’t want concerts to go away again, and this is the best way to keep that from happening.”

The announcement comes one day after AEG, Live Nation Entertainment, Goldenvoice, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, AXS, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, LA Galaxy and Los Angeles Chargers all said they will require their full-time employees at eligible company offices in the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with limited exceptions.