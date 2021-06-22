INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The Foo Fighters will rock the Fabulous Forum when it reopens for its first full-capacity concert in more than a year.
Tickets will go on sale Friday for the July 17 concert at the Forum, which for the past year has served as a COVID-19 vaccine site and a voting center – but had been closed to live events with audiences.
The Foo Fighters have been playing various venues before vaccinated-only audiences, including a full house at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills that drew anti-vaccine protesters. The band also played a full-capacity crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York over the weekend.
Coronavirus restrictions and the mask mandate have been lifted across Southern California, but venues and businesses are still free to require masks, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test of its guests and customers. Fans who want to buy tickets to the Foo Fighters' July 17 concert at the Forum will be required to confirm they are either fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the concert. Masks may also be required during the concert.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at foofighters.co/Forum.