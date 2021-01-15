LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Five new large-scale vaccination sites will open in Los Angeles County next week, authorities announced Friday.

The new sites open on the heels of L.A. County first massive vaccination site, which opened at Dodger Stadium Friday morning.

The new sites will be located at The Forum in Inglewood, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Cal State University Northridge the Pomona Fairplex and the L.A. County Office of Education’s headquarters in Downey.

Each site will be capable of vaccinating up to 4,000 people per day.

Dodger Stadium, however, when it is fully up and running, will be capable of vaccinating 12,000 people a day, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has said. On Friday an estimated 2,000 people were expected to receive vaccines there.

Along with the six vaccination supersites, L.A. County is establishing another 75 smaller vaccination centers.

Although California health officials have given permission for anyone 65 years of age or older to receive the vaccine, L.A. County is still only in Phase 1A of the vaccine distribution plan, which includes healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes. The L.A. County Public Health Department reiterated Friday it is still working to finish vaccinating about half-a-million healthcare workers before it can move on to Phase 1B, which includes those over age 65, as well as teachers, food and agriculture workers and emergency services workers.

To get vaccinated healthcare workers must make an appointment in advance. They can do so here.

Several vaccination supersites have opened across Southern California. Disneyland began serving as a vaccination supersite on Wednesday, and a vaccination site is also opening at the Long Beach Convention Center next week. Although it is in L.A. County, Long Beach has its own health department.

Petco Park, Knott’s Berry Farm and Soka University are expected to open vaccination sites soon as well.