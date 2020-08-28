LOS ANGELES — The Forum in Inglewood will serve as a Vote Center for the Presidential General Election, the Forum, the LA Clippers, and Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced Friday.

Voters will be able to vote in person or drop off mail-in ballots at the Forum from October 24 – November 3.

“We are thrilled to partner with the LA Clippers and the Forum. This is a slam dunk for civic engagement and voter enfranchisement,” said Dean C. Logan, Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

“Hosting a Vote Center at the Forum ensures Inglewood and the surrounding communities have a safe and positive in-person voting experience at one of L.A.’s historic landmarks. In uncertain times, it is collaborations such as this that demonstrate the spirit of community and the strength of our democracy.”

The Vote Center at the Forum will follow all CDC and Public Health guidelines and best practices.

The Clippers and the Forum will also unveil the LA Voters Win platform at www.LAVotersWin.com to help voters check their registration status, explore what’s on their local ballot, research policy and make a plan for how to vote.

“You have undoubtedly heard the voices of our players, coaches and staff, passionately and powerfully urging Americans to register and exercise their right to vote,” said Gillian Zucker, Clippers President of Business Operations.

“We are dedicated to the same cause: fighting voter suppression and empowering all citizens to determine meaningful progress, for this generation and generations to come. Inglewood is the home of the Forum and will soon be the home of the L.A. Clippers. Now, it will also be a home for local voters, to come together and help shape a brighter future.”

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Dodgers, L.A. County Registrar-Recorder, and the California Secretary of State announced that Dodger Stadium will also serve as a vote center for the upcoming presidential general election.

The team also partnered with LeBron James, David Price and More Than A Vote “to encourage voter turnout.”