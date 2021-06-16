AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA) – The Foo Fighters performed in front of a full-capacity, sold-out crowd Tuesday night at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, their first such show since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 15 months ago.
It also marked possibly the first major indoor music event to take place in the Southland since California reopened Tuesday, lifted its stay-at-home order, canceled social distancing and capacity guidelines, and also scrapped the vast majority of its masking requirements.
Tickets for the 21-and-over show at the Canyon Club, which holds 600 people, were only sold in-person over the weekend. Attendees had to show proof of vaccination. One fan told CBSLA he waited in line for 16 hours to get a ticket.
“This is not just L.A. reopening, this is the rock music industry and community reopening,” concertgoer Dan Thomas said.
A group protested the vaccine policy outside the venue prior to the show.
“And what they’re doing is saying only vax people, separating humans is not OK,” one of the protesters said. “Those of us who have healthy immune systems should be able to enjoy these freedoms just like everybody else.”
The Canyon Club show marked a warm-up for the Foo Fighters, who are playing a full-capacity show at Madison Square Garden in New York City this Sunday.