INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The Foo Fighters concert that was supposed to reopen the Forum last Saturday will be rescheduled for the end of August.
Saturday night's show had to be postponed due to a member of the band's organization testing positive for COVID-19. However, the band announced Monday that tickets for the July 17 will be honored on the new date – Thursday, Aug. 26.
A new date for @TheForum in Los Angeles, CA has been announced: August 26th, 2021.
A new date for @TheForum in Los Angeles, CA has been announced: August 26th, 2021.

Tickets to the July 17th show will be honored at this event. https://t.co/zqrpuDBW2T pic.twitter.com/svV9LuXgVi
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) July 20, 2021
Ticketholders are still being asked to confirm that they have either been fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 17 hours of the event. And with the newly reinstated mask mandate in Los Angeles County, concertgoers will be required to wear masks inside the concert venue.
Saturday night’s show was supposed to reopen the Forum for its first full-capacity concert in more than a year. While it’s unclear whether the infection was among the band members or the crew, the band decided to postpone the show “out of an abundance of caution.”