INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — It feels like it took everlong, but the Foo Fighters will take the stage at the Forum in Inglewood tonight after having to postpone due to a COVID-19 infection within its organization.
Tickets sold for the show originally scheduled in July will be honored at Thursday night’s concert. All attendees must show proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test performed within 48 hours.
The Foo Fighters concert would have been the first live event with fans at the reopened Forum after more than a year being closed due to the pandemic if their July 17 concert had gone forward. But just three days before the concert, the band announced they would have to cancel the show after a band member tested positive for COVID.
Events like Bellator 263 and a Black Crowes concert have gone forward with audiences since the Forum reopened in July.