LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Superstar Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been named athlete of the year by Time Magazine.
The magazine gave James the accolade Thursday for his play on the court and his activism off of it.
Off the court, James was vocal in the wake of the killings of George Floyd of Breonna Taylor, speaking out about issues of racial justice and police brutality.
During a playoff game in August, James and his teammates wore altered MAGA hats which read, “Make America arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”
He also pushed a major voting rights initiative ahead of the general election. In June he launched the nonprofit group More Than a Vote, whose purpose was to combat Black voter suppression.
In October, the 35-year-old James lead the Lakers to their first NBA title since 2010 despite the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which saw league play halted for several months before resuming in a bubble environment in Florida.