CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Lakers, LeBron James

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Superstar Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been named athlete of the year by Time Magazine.

The magazine gave James the accolade Thursday for his play on the court and his activism off of it.

LeBron James attends a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 29, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (Getty Images)

Off the court, James was vocal in the wake of the killings of George Floyd of Breonna Taylor, speaking out about issues of racial justice and police brutality.

During a playoff game in August, James and his teammates wore altered MAGA hats which read, “Make America arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

He also pushed a major voting rights initiative ahead of the general election. In June he launched the nonprofit group More Than a Vote, whose purpose was to combat Black voter suppression.

A man walks past street art by Joel Arroyo depicting LeBron James in central Barcelona on Nov. 12, 2020. (Getty Images)

In October, the 35-year-old James lead the Lakers to their first NBA title since 2010 despite the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which saw league play halted for several months before resuming in a bubble environment in Florida.

Comments

Leave a Reply