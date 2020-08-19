LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lakers superstar LeBron James and the rest of his teammates wore altered Make America Great Again hats Tuesday evening, calling attention to issues of police brutality and racial justice.

The hat, which James wore while speaking to reporters following their playoff loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, had the words “Great Again” crossed out, instead reading “Make America arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police in her Louisville, Ky., apartment back in March, one of several police shootings which sparked nationwide protests.

The Lakers posted photos of the players wearing the hats as they arrived to the game at Walt Disney World in Florida.

“It’s just something that we continue to put our foot on the gas, continue to pressure,” James said after the game. “You know the situation that’s going on in Louisville, Ky., innocent woman being killed by the name of Breonna Taylor. A woman who had a bright future. And her life was taken away from her. And there’s been no arrests, there’s been no justice, not only for her, but for her family. We want to continue to shed light on the situation, it was just unjust. And that’s what it’s about.”

James has been vocal in using his platform to bring light to social issues throughout his career, and particularly in the wake of the George Floyd killing. He spoke candidly on Taylor’s death back in July.

“They knocked down the wrong door and started doing what they do at that time, and just started shooting away,” James said. “And that’s just not OK.”

Earlier this month, James responded to comments by President Donald Trump in which the president said he turns off games when he sees athletes kneeling for the national anthem.

“I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership,” James said.

Last week, L.A. officials announced that James had partnered with the several groups to turn Dodger Stadium into a voting center for the upcoming presidential general election.