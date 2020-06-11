LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been active in calling for change in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The 35-year-old James is also taking action in an attempt to help ensure that change by partnering with other athletes to form a non-profit voting rights group aiming to protect the voting rights of black citizens in the United States.

“Because of everything that’s going on, people are finally starting to listen to us — we feel like we’re finally getting a foot in the door,” James told The New York Times. “How long is up to us. We don’t know. But we feel like we’re getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference.”

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and former NBA player Jalen Rose are among those also involved with the organization named More Than A Vote. According to the Times, the group is partly aimed towards getting black people registered and voting in November. But, more importantly, James says the group will be doing work to fight voter suppression employed against racial minorities.

“Yes, we want you to go out and vote, but we’re also going to give you the tutorial,” James said. “We’re going to give you the background of how to vote and what they’re trying to do, the other side, to stop you from voting.”

That outspokenness was shown this week when James called attention to the issues voters had casting ballots in Georgia, in particular in areas that are majority black districts.

Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist? https://t.co/GFtq12eKKt — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2020

According to the Times, the organization will team up with other voting rights organizations like When We All Vote and Fair Fight.