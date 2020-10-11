LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers entered the third quarter of Game 6 in Sunday’s 2020 NBA Finals with a strong lead and did not disappoint fans, beating the Miami Heat 106-90.

The team, led by LeBron James, won the franchise’s 17th title and comes about nine months after the unexpected death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

This is the first championship the Lakers have brought home since Bryant led them to a title in 2010.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who had been cheering the team on and encouraging celebrating fans not to gather amid coronavirus restrictions, was also praising the Lakers’ victory.

“The Lakers are bringing the championship home to Los Angeles with a legacy that will soar beyond the 17th banner to rise high inside Staples Center. They captivated us with dominance on the court, brought us together in moments of unimaginable grief, and stood in solidarity with the movement for racial justice,” Garcetti said. “In a year when we lost the greatest Laker, our team embodied Kobe’s unbreakable resolve, unmatched determination, and unquestioned ability to overcome any challenge. L.A. loves the purple and gold, and this remarkable season will always be remembered with pride, wonder, and elation. Go Lakers!”

The Lakers also sent out a tweet that the “job’s finished,” referencing a famous Kobe Bryant interview when the late basketball star wasn’t celebrating during an appearance at the 2009 Finals.

JOB'S FINISHED: YOUR LOS ANGELES LAKERS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/Dnxtgt9i1d — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

Bryant was asked by a reporter why he wasn’t smiling after the Lakers were up 2-0 over Orlando Magic.

“What’s there to be happy about?” Bryant responded. “The job’s not finished.”

Now, that the Lakers have won their 17th title in Bryant’s honor, fans are saying the job has finally been finished.

A touching tidbit that fans noticed is that Sunday’s win also corresponds with Father-Daughter Day.

While not federally recognized as a holiday, it was yet another reminder of the love that ‘girl Dad’ Kobe Bryant had for his three daughters, including basketball player Gianna Bryant who also died in the January 26 helicopter crash.

Celebrations are planned throughout L.A. County and other parts of the state and country.