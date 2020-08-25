LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Following the Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night, LeBron James spoke at length on the Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“If you’re sitting here telling me that there was no way to subdue that gentleman, or detain him, before the firing of the guns, then you’re sitting here and you’re lying to not only me, but you’re lying to every African-American, every Black person in the community,” James said. “Because we see it over and over and over. If you watch the video, there was multiple moments, where, if they wanted to, they could have tackled him, they could have grabbed him.”

“Quite frankly, it’s just f—– up in our community,” he added. “I know people get tired of me saying it, but we are scared as Black people in America. Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified.”

On Sunday, the 29-year-old Blake was shot in in the back by police multiple times as he was opening the door of his SUV in Kenosha, Wis. The shooting was caught on cell phone video and has sparked massive protests nationwide. He remains in serious condition.

“Having two boys of my own, and me being African American in America and to see what continues to happen with the police brutality towards my kind, continue to see what goes on with the unjust, it’s very troubling,” James said.

James has been an active voting rights advocate leading up to November. Earlier this month, L.A. officials announced that James had partnered with the several groups to turn Dodger Stadium into a voting center for the upcoming presidential general election.

“As a community we really want change,” James said Monday. “It does not just end in November, it starts there. But we’ve got to continue to keep our foot on the pedal.”

Last week, James and the rest of his teammates wore altered Make America Great Again hats, calling attention to issues of police brutality and racial justice. The hat, which James wore while speaking to reporters following Game 1 of their Blazers series, had the words “Great Again” crossed out, instead reading “Make America arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police in her Louisville, Ky., apartment back in March.

Meanwhile, Jacob Blake protesters clashed with police in downtown L.A. late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. It’s unclear if there were any arrests.