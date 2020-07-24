(CBSLA)- More Than A Vote announced a partnership Friday with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition that is aimed at securing voting rights for Florida citizens with past felony convictions.
More Than A Vote, a group created by Lakers star LeBron James, Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith and others, will be raising $100,000 for FRRC’s fines and fees fund, which provides financial assistance to Floridians with prior felony convictions to pay off outstanding fines and fees in order to be eligible to vote.
The right to vote should not come with a price tag. #MoreThanAVote @morethanavote is stepping up to help @FLRightsRestore’s efforts to pay these fines and restore our democracy: https://t.co/48p39iS1fA pic.twitter.com/mbhoLeVgii
— More Than A Vote (@morethanavote) July 24, 2020
The group is also hosting an online screening of John Lewis: Good Trouble, the new documentary that chronicles the life of the late Congressman and civil rights leader, with proceeds from the screening going to the FRRC’s fines and fees fund.
The announcement marks the first state level campaign for the More Than A Vote group according to Politico.