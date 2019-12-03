



– A man and a girl were taken into custody Tuesday morning for a threat against Estancia High School in Costa Mesa.

The arrests came after a threatening post began circulating on social media which included a photo of a BB gun, according to Costa Mesa police.

At about 11:10 p.m. Monday, Estancia High officials notified police of the post. Sometime before 9 a.m. Tuesday, a man and a girl were arrested and the BB gun shown in the photo was recovered, police said.

Estancia Principal Michael Halt confirmed the arrests in a statement on the school’s website.

Classes were not affected and investigators do not believe there is any “credible threat” against the school following the arrests. Police patrols around the campus Tuesday were increased, however, as a precaution.

The exact nature of the threat and its seriousness were unclear. The suspects were not identified. There was no word regarding their relationship or their connection to the school.

This is the latest in a series of school threats in the wake of the Saugus High School shooting on Nov. 14 in Santa Clarita in which a student opened fire on his classmates – killing two of them and wounding three more – before turning the gun on himself.

On Nov. 22, an unregistered gun and ammunition were seized and a 13-year-old student was arrested for allegedly planning a mass shooting at his South Los Angeles school.

On Nov. 21, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a fight which broke out at Pete Knight High School in Palmdale and resulted in several students being detained and suspended. One of those students later posted a picture to social media of himself holding a gun and bullets. After being interviewed and admitting to posting the photo, the boy was arrested on criminal threat charges, the sheriff’s department reported.

On Nov. 20, a 15-year-old student was arrested for allegedly threatening to commit a shooting at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga.

On Nov. 18, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and illegal possession of ammunition after allegedly threatening Ramona High School in Riverside.

Also that same day, Whittier Christian High School in La Habra canceled classes over a purported threat that was determined not to be credible.