



– A 15-year-old student has been charged with threatening to commit a shooting at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga.

The teen was taken into custody Wednesday at his home on a single count of criminal threats, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Earlier that day, a school resource officer discovered that several threatening messages had been posted to the suspect’s Twitter account on Monday and Tuesday.

The suspect was interviewed and his home was searched, the sheriff’s department said. No weapons were found, but “electronic evidence” was seized.

The boy was booked into Central Juvenile Hall in San Bernardino. His name was not released because of his age.

This is the latest in a series of school threats in the wake of the Saugus High School shooting last week in Santa Clarita in which a student opened fire on his classmates – killing two of them and wounding three more – before turning the gun on himself.

On Monday, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and illegal possession of ammunition after allegedly threatening Ramona High School in Riverside.

Also Monday, Whittier Christian High School in La Habra canceled classes over a purported threat that was determined not to be credible.

Over the weekend, several threats of violence against schools in Santa Clarita were also found not to be credible.