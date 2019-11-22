



– A gun and ammunition were seized and a student was arrested for allegedly planning a mass shooting at a Los Angeles-area school, authorities announced Friday.

L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a raid, where they seized an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, a drawing with a layout of the school and a list of intended victims, LASD Undersheriff Tim Murakami reports.

The school that was targeted and the identity of the suspect were not released.

A news conference was scheduled for late Friday morning.

This is the latest in a series of school threats in the wake of the Saugus High School shooting last week in Santa Clarita in which a student opened fire on his classmates – killing two of them and wounding three more – before turning the gun on himself.

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old student was arrested for threatening to commit a shooting at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga.

On Monday, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and illegal possession of ammunition after allegedly threatening Ramona High School in Riverside.

Also Monday, Whittier Christian High School in La Habra canceled classes over a purported threat that was determined not to be credible.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.