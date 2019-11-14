



SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A girl and a boy were killed and three of their classmates were wounded when a student opened fire on his birthday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Thursday morning, authorities said. The suspect was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred just after 7:30 a.m. at the school located at 21900 Centurion Way. Responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find six students lying wounded in the campus quad, one of whom they learned later was the suspect.

“The suspect was later identified as one of the victims who was found in the quad,” L.A. County Sheriff’s Capt. Kent Wegener said at a late Thursday morning news conference.

Two of the victims, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, later died from their injuries.

Two more girls, ages 14 and 15, along with a 14-year-old boy, remained hospitalized. Several of the wounded were being treated at Henry Mayor Hospital.

The shooter, a student at the school, turned 16 on Thursday, Wegener said. He was hospitalized in grave condition. His gun, a 45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, was found at the scene with no rounds in it.

“He is identified as a 16-year-old male, whose birthday is today,” Wegener disclosed.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

“Detectives have reviewed the video at the scene which clearly show the subject in the quad withdraw a handgun from his backpack, shoot and wound five people, and then shoot himself in the head,” Wegener said.

The suspect lived in the 22900 block of Sycamore Creek Drive. Deputies raided that location and were waiting for a warrant to search it. The suspect’s mother and girlfriend were being interviewed by detectives.

Investigators are also looking into whether the shooter posted anything on social media.

“I can tell you that we have checked for recent threats involving Saugus High School,” Wegener said. “We identified two which were both investigated and had no nexus to this subject.”

One student told CBS2 he recently reported a social media threat to police prior to the shooting.

“We found an Instagram account, like in their bio, it said ‘Saugus have fun at school tomorrow,’ so I got like speechless and I didn’t know what to do, so I reported it to police,” student Ryan Payae said.

As news of the shooting first broke, the sheriff’s department initially reported that the suspect had escaped. Surrounding roads were shut down and a multi-block search perimeter was established. Residents were ordered to lock their doors and stay inside.

However, just after 9:30 a.m., L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that the suspect was in custody and was being treated at a hospital.

“The lone suspect is in custody and the weapon has been seized,” the William S. Hart Union High School District wrote in an email to parents.

Classes had just gotten underway when the shooting happened, so the campus was not completely full.

“All of a sudden we hear this distinctive sound outside, so my teacher quickly sprang to his feet,” student Mason Peters told CBS2. “(He) got up, locked the door, asked one of the students to get the keys. So we reinforced it. Turned off all the lights. Then we got a bunch of desks and stuff and reinforced the doors. And then we all stayed hidden.”

“I was in class just doing my work as usual and all of a sudden I heard loud pops, loud bangs…two seconds later there were people sprinting, screaming…two students came into our room saying someone has a gun, so we locked the room,” student Shauna told CBS2.

Parent Brian Skiba described his daughter’s experience.

“She heard the shots as well, she was in the quad where it started, and ran to the band room and locked the door behind her and told everybody to get down,” Skiba told CBS2 by phone.

“My daughter’s still in the band room, they’ve got a policeman with them,” Skiba added. “They’re still in lockdown. They’re only clearing it classroom by classroom.”

Parent Lisa told CBS2 that her son was on his way to school when he got news of the shooting.

“He was walking to school about 7:30…He called me and said that his friends called him and told him not to come to school because he heard gunshots,” she said.

Saugus High, which has about 2,300 student, and all other schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District were placed on lockdown for several hours. All lockdowns were lifted.

As of noon, students were still at the school As they were slowly being released from the school, Saugus High students were being bussed to Central Park, where they could reunite with their parents or guardians.

There was still no word on a motive in the shooting.

The White House issued a statement saying President Donald Trump “is monitoring the ongoing reports of a school shooting in Santa Clarita, CA. The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders.”