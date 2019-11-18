RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and illegal possession of ammunition after allegedly threatening Ramona High School in Riverside.
Riverside police received several reports of a possible threatening social media post aimed at Ramona High School Sunday at about 8 p.m., according to Principal Victor Cisneros. With help from school officials, officers determined the identity of the student who made the post, police said.
The 17-year-old boy was arrested and booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall for criminal threats and illegal possession of ammunition, Riverside police said in a Facebook post. Police did not release further details due to the ongoing investigation.
Ramona High School will be open Monday, with extra police patrolling the campus as a precaution.
