



– A private high school in La Habra closed Monday over a possible shooting threat from a former student.

Whittier Christian High School canceled classes Monday after notifying La Habra police at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday of a shooting threat which was circulating social media.

Investigators contacted the former student who is believed to have been responsible for the alleged threat – and his parents — and determined that it was not credible. It’s unclear if he would face any charges.

However, the school had already canceled classes Monday as a precaution.

Carl Martinez, the head of the school, told CBS2 that he sent out the notice to parents at around 1 a.m. Monday that classes would be canceled after learning about the threat. He said he was not sure if the threat was targeting Whittier Christian High or another school in the area.

While officials wanted to reopen the school after learning that the threat was not credible, they chose to keep it closed to avoid any confusion.

All this comes after a 16-year-old boy opened fire on his classmates at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita on Nov. 14, killing two of them. The gunman later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities were investigating several social media threats against Santa Clarita schools Monday, but determined that none of them were credible. Saugus High remained closed Monday.