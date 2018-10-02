DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD on Tuesday afternoon announced that a suspected burglary ring targeting the homes of celebrities has been broken up.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies at the homes of famous people including Dodger Yasiel Puig, Rams receiver Robert Wood and singer Rihanna.

The burglars selected the homes of victims based on social media postings and touring and travel schedules, LAPD said.

LIVE: Press Conference to announce arrest of suspects for burglaries targeting actors, musicians and pro athletes https://t.co/qxdoAhpiyT — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2018

LAPD also revealed that “gang members and associates” were involved in the burglaries.

The suspects said that scouting the homes of potential victims was considered “flocking.”

The suspects were identified as three males — one aged 18 and two aged 19. In addition, a 34-year-old mother of one suspect was arrested for grand theft auto.

The famous people targeted by the burglaries included actors, producers, musicians and athletes living in the Los Angeles area.