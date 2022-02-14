LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Some celebrations turned violent and destructive following the Los Angeles Rams thrilling win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Sunday night.

One person was wounded in a car-to-car shooting in East Los Angeles just before 9 p.m.

The shooting occurred in the area of Atlantic and Whittier boulevards. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The circumstances were unclear. Sky2 was over the scene as the victim was loaded into an ambulance.

Meanwhile, large crowds gathered in downtown L.A., surrounding vehicles, setting off fireworks and shutting down streets.

Los Angeles police went into a tactical alert and several offramps from the 110 Freeway were closed.

“We are seeing violent and destructive behavior by large crowds in the heart of the downtown L.A. area,” the LAPD tweeted a little after 10:30 p.m.

Police issued a dispersal order to a group at 11th and Hope streets.

At one point, a group climbed onto an empty Metro bus and tagged with graffiti. They also surrounded vehicles and shook them as they tried to drive by.

At Broadway and 5th Street, a group broke into the Hyperstore. There was no immediate word on losses or damage.

At the intersection of Figueroa and 11 streets, officers came upon a car doing donuts. Officers pulled it over and found a loaded handgun inside. A suspect was arrested, police said.

As of early Monday morning, police reported that there were no serious injuries from any of the downtown activity.

Overall, there were several instances of graffiti and vandalism. A couple Metro buses were vandalized. Investigators are expected to review surveillance video over the coming days in an effort to identify suspects. It’s unclear exactly how many arrests were made.

Police noted to CBSLA that the crowds were smaller following the Rams Super Bowl title than they were when the Lakers won the NBA title in 2020, and the Dodgers won the World Series in 2021.