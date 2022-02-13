EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was shot and transported to the hospital during a Super Bowl celebration in East Los Angeles.
The shooting happened on the corner of Atlantic and Whittier Boulevards. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol were on the scene. Fire crews helped the victim and transported the person to a local hospital.
Their condition is unknown at this time. No description of the suspect was immediately available.
MORE NEWS: Super Bowl: Hollywood Sign Will Change To Rams House On Monday