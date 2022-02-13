LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol announced that several offramps of the 110 freeway are closed in the downtown Los Angeles area.
The Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly about an hour before the closures. The dispersal order was issued for the 11th and Hope Street after fans progressively got more unruly.
Problematic celebrators can be seen jumping on top of a white pickup truck as well as climbing on top of a Metro bus and tagging the front and back of the vehicle.