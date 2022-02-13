DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officials have issued a dispersal order for parts of Downtown Los Angeles, as Super Bowl victory celebrations have become problematic in certain areas of the city. Sky 9 Chopper, which was overhead one of the massive crowds, reported the use of unlawful fireworks as well.
The LAPD has issued a dispersal order in the area of 11th and Hope. The crowd is to disperse eastbound on 11th Street from Hope and southbound on Hope from 11th Street immediately.
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 14, 2022
Authorities have also requested that the drone show, conducted by the NFL over the Los Angeles Convention Center, halt their production immediately.
At around 9:15., LAPD officers arrived on scene and began to move forward with steps to further accelerate their dispersal.
