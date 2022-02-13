Rams Win:Rams Win Super Bowl, Beating Bengals 23-20
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Dispersal Order, Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Police Department, Super Bowl LVI, Unlawful Assembly

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officials have issued a dispersal order for parts of Downtown Los Angeles, as Super Bowl victory celebrations have become problematic in certain areas of the city. Sky 9 Chopper, which was overhead one of the massive crowds, reported the use of unlawful fireworks as well.

Authorities have also requested that the drone show, conducted by the NFL over the Los Angeles Convention Center, halt their production immediately.

At around 9:15., LAPD officers arrived on scene and began to move forward with steps to further accelerate their dispersal.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 