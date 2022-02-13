INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – When it mattered most late in Super Bowl LVI, everyone knew who Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was going to target.

Stafford went to the man he was going to all season long.

Cooper Kupp.

The Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 once again delivered.

Kupp’s one-yard touchdown catch late in the game helped the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI, the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in Los Angeles.

Kupp hauled in his second touchdown of the night, and this one was undoubtedly the most important of his life. With the Rams trailing by four and under two minutes remaining, there was no question that the team needed a touchdown.

A pair of defensive penalties by the Bengals helped keep Los Angeles’ drive alive, which ultimately lifted them despite some injury setbacks.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the game in the second quarter after suffering a non-contact left knee injury.

Stafford and Kupp’s late touchdown connection ultimately helped the Rams overcome a seven-point deficit, a lack of a running game and a handful of key injuries on offense.

Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP after he recorded eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Stafford passed for 283 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cincinnati wasted no time putting pressure on the Rams to start the second half after the Rams went into the locker room leading 13-10.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hit receiver Tee Higgins on a quick pass, which Higgins turned into a 75-yard touchdown after getting past Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Los Angeles moved the ball on its ensuing drive but was forced to settle for a field goal after Kupp’s pass on a trick play sailed over Stafford’s head. With Matt Gay’s successful field goal, Rams trailed 20-16.

Both teams exchanged scoring drives in the second quarter. Stafford connected with Kupp for an 11-yard score, capping off a 6-play, 75-yard drive to extend the Rams’ lead to 13-3.

However, Cincinnati followed up with a scoring drive of their own. Running back Joe Mixon took a halfback toss and threw a 6-yard pass to receiver Tee Higgins to make it 13-10 Rams.

After the Rams were forced to punt on their first offensive drive, LA’s defense stopped Cincinnati on fourth down and short.

Los Angeles cashed in on the good field position, scoring on its ensuing possession when Stafford hooked up Beckham for a 17-yard touchdown.

But on offense, the Bengals quickly answered back when Burrow took a shot deep to receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a 46-yard gain that set Cincinnati up in the red zone.

However the Rams defense managed to force the Bengals to kick a field goal, cutting LA’s lead to 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.