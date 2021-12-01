BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music executive Clarence Avant, was shot to death Wednesday in an apparent home invasion in Beverly Hills.

Beverly Hills police say a shooting at the 1100 block of Maytor Place was called in at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, and there were no suspects at the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but did not survive. Statements from the Bakewell family of the Los Angeles Sentinel and Netflix identified the woman as 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant, the wife of 90-year-old music executive Clarence Avant and mother-in-law of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. Clarence Avant, who was not injured in the shooting, is known as the “Godfather of Black Music” who nurtured the careers of Michael Jackson, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Babyface, according to Variety.

“Words cannot express the pain and devastation the Bakewell family, our community of well-wishers, and fans feel this morning over the senseless murder of our beloved friend/family member, Mrs. Jackie Avant,” a statement from the Los Angeles Sentinel said. “Her brutal murder is not only a loss to her entire family but is a terrible loss to everyone who met her. Her warm and kind personality was evident to everyone who came into contact with her, and her loving smile was a blessing to us all.”

The Avants were married for 54 years. Danny Bakewell Sr., who says he is a lifelong friend of the Avant family, said he was “overwhelmingly pained” at the loss of such a beautiful person.

“For her to be killed in such a senseless way is unfathomable. There are no human beings more kind and generous than Clarence and Jackie, and for their home and their lives to be violated in such a violent manner is unconscionable,” he said in a statement.

Homicide investigators are at the home, which is located in the Hollywood Hills, between Coldwater Canyon and Laurel Canyon Boulevards.

It’s not clear if the Avants were a victim of a follow-home robbery, which have been on the rise throughout the area and have prompted the LAPD to issue an alert last month. A number have involved celebrities, including TV personality Terrence J and “Real Housewife” Dorit Kemsley.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.