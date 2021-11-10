SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for four suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery in Sherman Oaks in the early morning hours Wednesday in which they allegedly tailed a man to his house, then later opened fire on him.

The attempted robbery occurred just after 3 a.m. outside a home in the 14000 block of Valley Vista Boulevard, a few blocks south of Ventura Boulevard.

According to Los Angeles police, four suspects riding in a silver Jeep Cherokee followed the victim to his house. At least one of the suspects was carrying a gun.

When the victim got to his house, the suspects attempted to rob him, but were unsuccessful. They did not get into the home itself, police said.

The victim sped away from the home, but the suspects gave chase. They opened fire on him at Sepulveda Boulevard and Moorpark Street, but the victim was not struck. He flagged down a California Highway Patrol officer for help, and the suspects sped away .

The victim was not hurt. It was not immediately clear where he was followed from.

The four suspects were only described as Black males. There was no immediate word regarding whether footage of any part of the initial attempted robbery or shooting was caught on any security cameras in the area.

All this comes after the LAPD Monday issued a community alert warning Angelenos about the ongoing crime trend of “follow-home robberies.”

Police have listed areas such as Melrose Avenue and the L.A. Jewelry District, along with nightclubs and high-end restaurants, as places where these crimes have originated.

On Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax District, there has been a rash of robberies in the past few months, from employees being held at gunpoint, to diners being robbed as they eat, with even one victim being shot to death outside of a shoe store in August.

“People need to be aware of their surroundings, especially leaving nightclubs, restaurants and what have you,” LAPD Sgt. Hector Olivera told CBSLA Wednesday. “And it seems the suspects are targeting victims that have expensive jewelry, expensive cars, and things of that nature.”

On Oct. 27, the Encino home of Dorit Kemsley, star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” was robbed at gunpoint. Security footage of the robbery was released Monday. Police said two suspects broke a sliding glass door and entered Kemsley’s home while she and her children were inside. Holding her at gunpoint, they allegedly threatened to kill her. They stole high-end handbags, jewelry and watches. A third suspect, the getaway driver, later met the other two in a black pickup truck before fleeing the scene.