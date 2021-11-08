LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department released security camera footage from the home invasion robbery at the Encino home of Dorit Kemsley, star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”
According to police, the incident took place on Oct 27. at 10:50 p.m. when two male suspects, wearing dark hoodies, broke a sliding glass door and entered Kemsley’s home, while she and her kids were present. Both suspects threatened to kill the reality star and forced her to direct them to her valuables. The suspects stole high-end handbags, jewelry and watches and stashed the items in bedsheets. A third suspect, the getaway driver, later met the other suspects in a four-door black pickup truck before fleeing the scene.
Kemsley, who said that she did not reveal the incident to her kids and added that her family is in the healing process, has been targeted by thieves before.
In September of 2018, a man was arrested in connection with the burglaries of at least 13 celebrity homes, including one owned by Kemsley.
Home burglaries in upscale L.A. neighborhoods have become more common in recent years. Victims include Rihanna, boxer Manny Pacquiao, Usher, Jason Derulo, Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato, L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, former Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig, Wiz Khalifa, Floyd Mayweather, Rhonda Rousey, David Spade, Drake, Scott Disick, Rakim Mayers, Alanis Morissette, Fabio, Amber Rose, Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Derek Fisher, Emmy Rossum and Jaime Pressley.