LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department has reported yet another follow-home robbery that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A Los Angeles woman was reportedly followed home to her house at 737 North Gardner Street at around 2 a.m., where she was confronted as soon as she entered her home.

The woman was robbed at gunpoint, and suspects reportedly took up to $4,000 in cash, multiple pieces of diamond jewelry and her Gucci purse.

The suspects, of which authorities report may be around eight people, fled the scene. Thus far there is no indication to any of their identities.

Somewhat jarring footage can be seen in a video that was posted on Twitter by user @MelroseAction, which can be seen here.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Early this week, LAPD issued a warning to Angelenos about a new trend in “follow-home robberies.” They listed areas like Melrose Avenue and the Fairfax District as common areas of interest in these crimes.

Follow-home robbery suspects apparently target victims carrying expensive purses or jewelry. Once a target has been located, the suspects follow that person to their home or business and rob them.

In response, the LAPD has increase police presence in the area, and they urge anyone who feels like they might be a potential victim in one of these instances to reach out to authorities immediately.