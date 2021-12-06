LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A parolee was charged Monday with the murder of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant and the attempted murder of her security guard during a robbery.
Aariel Maynor, 29, was charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder, and being a felon with a firearm. He also faces two counts of residential burglary with a person present, and an allegation of using an assault long barrel pistol during the crimes, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Maynor is accused of killing 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant, a philanthropist known for her work with UCLA, the Wallis Center for the Arts, and Neighbors of Watts, a child care support group in South LA. Avant's husband, 90-year-old music executive Clarence Avant, was not hurt in the robbery.
“Mrs. Avant was a treasured member of our community,” District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. “Her generosity and good will touched so many lives.”
Maynor was scheduled to be arraigned Monday, but that hearing was postponed to Tuesday because he is undergoing surgery.