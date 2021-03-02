ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – The coronavirus vaccine super site at Disneyland will close beginning Thursday through the weekend in order for officials to reconfigure it to include drive-thru vaccinations.
The Disneyland site will close from Thursday through Sunday, the Orange County Health Care Agency announced Tuesday.
When it reopens, the site will be capable of providing drive-thru vaccinations, specifically to serve people disabilities.
The Disneyland site opened on Jan. 13 as O.C.’s first large-scale vaccination site. However, it has had to close intermittently on several occasions due to strong winds or vaccine supply shortages.
The location most recently shuttered on Sunday because of strong winds.