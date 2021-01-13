ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A coronavirus vaccination super site is opening at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim on Wednesday.

The iconic theme park is hosting Orange County’s first large-scale coronavirus vaccination site. Dozens of cars began lining up at 5 a.m., with people hoping to get the vaccine. The site was opening at 8 a.m.

It’s unclear how many doses it will be administering on a daily basis.

However, the O.C. Healthcare Agency cautioned Tuesday that only people with appointments will be given vaccinations. The agency noted that its three other vaccination sites have been “overwhelmed” by people showing up without appointments. Those without them will be turned away.

“The county’s three existing point-of-distribution sites were overwhelmed by individuals without appointments today, effectively shutting down the vaccination sites,” OCHA wrote in a news release Tuesday. “It is critical for people to understand that appointment slots are available based on vaccine availability. Showing up without an appointment stresses the system and depletes scarce resources.”

Disneyland will be one of five O.C. vaccine super sites. Huntington Beach City Manager Oliver Chi told the Voice of OC last week that the other large vaccination super sites will be located at Knott’s Berry Farm, the Orange County Fairgrounds, The Great Park and Soka University.

Also Tuesday, O.C. Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau announced that anyone age 65 or older will now be eligible to get vaccinated. That’s in addition to healthcare workers, emergency responders and residents of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

“The people in the ICU on ventilators are typically the 50-and-over crowd, and it definitely skews more to the 65 and older crowd,” Dr. Jim Keany with Mission Hospital Mission Viejo told CBSLA Tuesday. “As we continue to get vaccines, lets start lowering the requirements and just get through the population as fast as we can.”

To find out if you are eligible and to make an appointment, click here.