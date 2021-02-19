ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland’s vaccine super site and the clinic that just opened at Santa Ana College this week will close temporarily because severe weather across the country has delayed delivery of COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Orange County.

A shipment of Moderna vaccines was scheduled to be delivered Tuesday, but the supplies did not arrive, according to the Orange County officials. So Disneyland’s vaccination operations, which distributes primarily the Moderna vaccine, will close Thursday through Monday – if supplies arrive that day.

“It’s kinda frustrating because I traveled from Long Beach,” said Long Beach resident Elsie Esmus. “It takes like 30 minutes to come here and I’m supposed to have a two o’clock appointment and I was not notified.”

The closure of the Disneyland site came as a surprise to patients and was abruptly announced by Orange County officials at 11:30 this morning. “I don’t even know exactly what I feel I feel disappointed that’s for sure,” said Santa Ana resident Doirce Silva. READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Not Returning To Royal Duties Dr. Clyde Wesp, a pediatrician, showed up to receive his second dose of the Moderna vaccine at the closed site. “Usually with the Moderna, which is what they were giving here, it’s 28 days plus-minus four. So, I’m not sure if they’ll be able to get us in for the second shot within that four days.

The Feb. 24 opening of the Anaheim Convention Center vaccine site may also be delayed due to low supplies.

Soka University and Santa Ana College vaccine sites primarily dispense the Pfizer vaccine. Health officials say Soka will remain open to distribute second doses, depending on vaccine supplies, but Santa Ana College will close temporarily on Saturday, with a reopening date dependent on the receipt of more Pfizer vaccine supplies.

People with appointments at the impacted vaccine sites will be notified by Othena about rescheduling their appointments.