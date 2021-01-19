ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – The coronavirus vaccination supersite at Disneyland will be closed Tuesday due to the powerful Santa Ana wind event which is rattling the Southland.
The Orange County Health Care Agency made the announcement Monday evening. The Disneyland Resort is serving as O.C.’s first large-scale coronavirus vaccination site. It first opened on Jan. 13.
Anyone with a Tuesday appointment will have their appointment rescheduled through the Othena website, HCA tweeted.
Disneyland is the first of five vaccine super sites in O.C. Another four are expected to open soon at Knott’s Berry Farm, the Orange County Fairgrounds, The Great Park and Soka University.
Currently in Orange County, all healthcare workers and those over the age of 65 are eligible to receive the vaccine.
