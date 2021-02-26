ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Due to expected brisk winds this weekend, the Disneyland vaccination super site in Anaheim will be temporarily closed Sunday, Feb. 28.
People with appointments for that day will be redirected to the Anaheim Convention Center vaccination site located nearby at 800 W. Katella Ave.
Last week, the Disneyland super site and the clinic that just opened at Santa Ana College were temporarily closed because severe weather across the country has delayed delivery of COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Orange County.
A shipment of Moderna vaccines that were scheduled to be delivered Tuesday did not arrive, according to the Orange County officials.
As a result, Disneyland’s vaccination operations, which distributes primarily the Moderna vaccine, were closed Thursday through Monday.
The Disneyland Resort is serving as O.C.'s first large-scale coronavirus vaccination site. It first opened on Jan. 13.
